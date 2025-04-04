© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Senate committee rejects governor's income and property tax proposals

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published April 4, 2025 at 7:30 AM MDT
Gov. Greg Gianforte offered a preview of his proposed budget ahead of the 2025 legislative session on Nov. 13, 2024. He was joined by his budget director Ryan Osmundson (left).
Shaylee Ragar
Gov. Greg Gianforte offered a preview of his proposed budget ahead of the 2025 legislative session on Nov. 13, 2024. He was joined by his budget director Ryan Osmundson (left).

The headline policy developed in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s property tax task force was voted down Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Greg Hertz, chair of the Senate Taxation Committee, said he liked House Bill 231 initially, but it’s now too complicated.

“I'm afraid this particular bill is getting to look too much like Frankenstein.”

The so-called homestead exemption would lower levies for primary Montana residences and small businesses while raising taxes for second homes and short-term rentals.

It involves a complex formula that decides who pays more and who pays less – without changing the amount collected. That amount is largely driven by local governments, plus a tax the state collects for public education.

At a press conference Thursday, Gianforte said he’s disappointed and wants to see the proposal revived.

“All of us in elected office have been given a mandate by the people of Montana to implement permanent property tax relief in this session.”

The Senate committee voted against the bill 5-3. It also voted down Gianforte’s proposed income tax cut.

That bill would cut the state’s top marginal income tax rate by one percent, which includes most workers. Gianforte says that’s most fair to taxpayers. Opponents say the bill will cost too much.

But there’s bipartisan support for a different measure that would cut income taxes for middle- to low-income Montanans, carried by Republican Sen. Mike Yakawich. It’s advanced to the House.

There are several other proposals to lower property and income taxes still alive at the state Legislature.

The Senate also endorsed two “backup” bills that would offer tax rebates and freeze property tax values for the next two years in the event that lawmakers can’t find consensus on a permanent solution.
Tags
Montana News Greg GianfortetaxesGreg HertzMontana Legislature
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information