Trump cuts hit emergency food assistance program

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:59 PM MDT

Montana’s Food Bank Network is slated to lose $400,000 worth of food from a federal program intended to provide emergency food assistance to low-income populations. That’s according to the food bank network President Gayle Carlson, who said she learned of their financial loss on March 21.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds its Emergency Food Assistance Program through the federal Commodity Credit Corporation. Reuter’s reported Tuesday that $500 million of the program’s funding was cancelled.

Montana’s Food Bank Network distributes food to 71 agencies across the state. Carlson says the loss still leaves them the majority of their funds, it raises serious concerns on the future of their funding.
Montana News Montana Food Bank NetworkU.S. Department of AgricultureGayle Carlson
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
