© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State health officials warn against dangers of whooping cough

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:05 PM MDT

State health officials are notifying residents of whooping cough circulating throughout the state. Montana has seen a total of 140 cases of the disease since December of last year.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to difficulty and breathing prolonged bouts of coughing. It can be especially harmful for vulnerable populations, like young children.

Missoula Public Health recommends those who believe they have contracted whooping cough to seek medical care, follow doctors’ guidelines and stay home while sick.

The spread of whooping cough can be reduced by vaccinations, frequent hand washing and limiting contact with sick individuals.
Tags
Montana News whooping coughMissoula Public HealthHealth care
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter, social media content creator and host of All Things Considered on Montana Public Radio. She can be reached by email at elinor.smith@umontana.edu.
See stories by Elinor Smith
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information