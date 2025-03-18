State health officials warn against dangers of whooping cough

State health officials are notifying residents of whooping cough circulating throughout the state. Montana has seen a total of 140 cases of the disease since December of last year.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to difficulty and breathing prolonged bouts of coughing. It can be especially harmful for vulnerable populations, like young children.

Missoula Public Health recommends those who believe they have contracted whooping cough to seek medical care, follow doctors’ guidelines and stay home while sick.

The spread of whooping cough can be reduced by vaccinations, frequent hand washing and limiting contact with sick individuals.