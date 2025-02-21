Briefs: Crop losses from drought and heat top $400 million; TikTok ban in limbo

Drought and heat take a toll on Montana's ag industry

Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

Weather risks are a fact of life for farmers. But in 2024, extreme weather took a financial toll on Montana’s agricultural industry. As a result of events like drought, wildfires, and freeze nearly $540 million worth of crop loss occurred throughout the state. That’s according to the American Farm Bureau.

Danny Munch is an economist with the group.

"These somewhat seemingly harmless weather events caused millions and millions of dollars, billions of dollars losses and really test the ability for farmers to make ends meet from year to year," Munch says.

Munch says Montana lost $213 million in wheat, $191 million in forage and rangeland and $50 million in peas. While other factors played a role, drought and heat dealt the most damage to Montana’s crops.

Climate change is forecasted to exacerbate the intensity and frequency of drought in Montana, according to the state’s Drought Management Plan. Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture offered assistance to Montana producers citing significant impacts and damage due to drought and wildfires.

Lawsuit over Montana's TikTok ban on hold

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

A federal judge in Montana this week extended a pause in an ongoing lawsuit over the state’s attempt to ban TikTok.

Montana passed a law to ban the app inside the state in 2023. The state was promptly sued by the social media company over the law, which was blocked from taking effect by a court order.

The court’s decision this week extends a pause in Montana’s case that has been in effect since congress passed a nationwide ban in April 2024. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that ban was constitutional last month. However enforcement was postponed by the Trump Administration in order to negotiate with the social media company.

Montana’s case will now be held until the administration makes a decision on the app’s future.

