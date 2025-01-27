© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Sen. Ellsworth abused his power with no-bid contract, legislative auditor says

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 27, 2025 at 5:30 PM MST
Montana State Sen. Jason Ellsworth.
Montana Legislative Services
Montana State Sen. Jason Ellsworth.

The state’s legislative auditor says a sitting legislator abused his power and wasted government resources when he gave a public contract to a longtime business associate.

Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau first reported that Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton made a last-minute deal to give colleague Bryce Eggleston a $170,000 contract, skipping the standard bid process. Eggleston was directed to monitor the progress of bills that regulate the judiciary.

Ellsworth signed off on the deal in a final act as the Senate President and chair of a special interim committee. Both positions concluded on January 1. The state Department of Administration Ok'd the deal.

Although Ellsworth filed paperwork to cancel the contract after it was publicly criticized, state auditors continued investigating the matter. The division concluded Friday that there’s no logical reason Ellsworth pursued the contract in the manner that he did other than to “unlawfully avoid oversight of the contracts.”

Ellsworth called the criticism over the contract a “manufactured controversy.”
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureLee NewspapersMontana State News BureauJason EllsworthBryce Eggleston
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information