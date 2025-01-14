House committee approves transgender bathroom bill

Legislation targeting transgender Montanans re-emerged at the statehouse the first week of the session. A bill to restrict who can use certain public bathrooms, locker rooms and sleeping quarters was introduced Friday.

The bill would require transgender people to use multi-occupancy accommodations based on their gender assigned-at-birth. It would apply to public buildings, publicly funded domestic violence shelters, schools and correctional facilities.

This is the third legislative session in a row to now include bills targeting transgender Montanans. All have been blocked in court as unconstitutional.

Republican Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe of Billings is carrying the latest proposal.

“It’s about ensuring that everyone regardless of background can feel safe and respected in spaces where privacy is most critical,” said Seekins-Crowe.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras spoke in support of the bill on behalf of the executive branch.

A study from UCLA’s law school found no link between allowing transgender people to use bathrooms that match their identity and increased violence. The Harvard School of Public Health found that transgender youth are at higher risk for assault when using public bathrooms inconsistent with their identities.

Kelsen Young is executive director of the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, which advocates for shelters across the state. She spoke in opposition to the bill, saying it’s unnecessary.

“Lack of education, strict gender roles, and a lack of understanding about people of all genders and opposite sex actually leads to an increase in rape culture,” said Young.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill on a 13-8 vote. It’ll head to the House floor for consideration next.

