State Senate starts in gridlock over committee changes

Fifteen minutes into the state Senate’s first meeting, nine Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to change committee assignments.

The GOP faction sided with Democrats despite urging from Senate President Matt Regier that the Republican caucus stay united.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers offered the change, saying a new committee to review the governor’s proposed bills and agency appointments was unnecessary. Flowers proposed bumping the committee to on-call status and offered new assignments to its members.

“This proposal, this motion, makes the best use of all the expertise and experience in this body and puts them back on committees where they can use that expertise,” Flowers said.

In recent days, Regier and other Senate Republican leaders have tried and failed to gain back control.

During a caucus meeting Thursday some Republican senators called the faction of nine selfish. Regier said he understands they all have differing views, but said they need to operate as a unit.

“Montanans did not send the Democrats to run the show. They sent us. And I will not move from that,” Regier said.

But the nine senators didn’t budge. That included Sen. Wendy McKamey. She said creating the new committee was an affront to Gov. Greg Gianforte as it would have singled out his favored legislation for heightened review.

“I do not want to see us fighting the governor. I want to see us making good legislation. I want to see us getting to work. I want to see us getting stuff done,” McKamey said.

The dispute delayed the start of Senate committee work, which will begin next week, days after the House.

Regier told reporters he was surprised by the division in his party. He said he worries how the faction might impact policymaking down the line.