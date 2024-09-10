Math and reading skills continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels

Despite a third year of improvement in math scores, both math and reading performance lag behind pre-pandemic levels in Montana. Reading scores have now fallen for a third straight year among elementary and middle schoolers.

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen says she’s concerned students who were in elementary school when the pandemic struck may not recover from learning loss by the time they graduate.

“In other words, I’m looking at some skills that may not have been taught or may not have been deeply rooted in learning during that pandemic,” Arntzen says.

Proficiency in math and reading is below 50% among elementary school students.

Meanwhile, more than half of Montana high schoolers are considered proficient in reading, and 31% are meeting math standards.

Arntzen hopes a new testing system rolling out to Montana schools this year will help teachers identify which students need more instruction. Shorter exams four times per year will replace a traditional end-of-year standardized test.