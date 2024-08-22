© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Governor's housing task force targets building regulations

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 22, 2024 at 8:11 AM MDT
New construction in Missoula Slant Street neighborhood. Missoula, MT. June 15, 2021.
Megan Johnson
New construction in Missoula Slant Street neighborhood. Missoula, MT. June 15, 2021.

Gov. Gianforte told members of his Housing Task Force their recommendations provide a “roadmap" for the 2025 Legislature.

"We must increase the supply of housing and bring home ownership within closer reach for more Montanans." 

For the last decade, the state’s population has grown faster than new housing inventory. That’s led to a surge in prices putting new homes out of reach for many Montanans.

Housing website Zillow reports the average home in Montana is valued at nearly half a million dollars.

The Task Force Wednesday finalized 23 policy recommendations for lawmakers to consider.

Todd O'Hair is the head of the Montana Chamber of Commerce and Vice-chair of the task force. He says the recommendations focus on eliminating rules that slow down construction or limit high-density developments

"Because that's going to be the only way to be able to address these challenges: increasing supply of homes in Montana."

The new recommendations build on a previous list released in 2022. Those formed the basis for a number of housing laws passed during the 2023 Legislature.
Tags
Montana News HousingGreg GianforteTodd O'HairMontana Chamber of CommerceMontana Politics
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information