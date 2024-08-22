Governor's housing task force targets building regulations

Gov. Gianforte told members of his Housing Task Force their recommendations provide a “roadmap" for the 2025 Legislature.

"We must increase the supply of housing and bring home ownership within closer reach for more Montanans."

For the last decade, the state’s population has grown faster than new housing inventory. That’s led to a surge in prices putting new homes out of reach for many Montanans.

Housing website Zillow reports the average home in Montana is valued at nearly half a million dollars.

The Task Force Wednesday finalized 23 policy recommendations for lawmakers to consider.

Todd O'Hair is the head of the Montana Chamber of Commerce and Vice-chair of the task force. He says the recommendations focus on eliminating rules that slow down construction or limit high-density developments

"Because that's going to be the only way to be able to address these challenges: increasing supply of homes in Montana."