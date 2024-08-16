© 2024 MTPR
Gianforte requests disaster declaration in Montana counties following major storm

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:47 PM MDT

Gov. Greg Gianforte this week asked President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster in Missoula and Powell counties following July’s major wind storm. In the request letter, Gianforte said the storm felled “thousands” of trees and caused nearly $4 million in damage.

The governor already declared a state disaster for the storm. He said the expense is “beyond the capabilities” of state emergency funds. Federal disaster approval would free up additional money for recovery efforts.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
