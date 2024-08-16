Gianforte requests disaster declaration in Montana counties following major storm

Gov. Greg Gianforte this week asked President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster in Missoula and Powell counties following July’s major wind storm. In the request letter, Gianforte said the storm felled “thousands” of trees and caused nearly $4 million in damage.

The governor already declared a state disaster for the storm. He said the expense is “beyond the capabilities” of state emergency funds. Federal disaster approval would free up additional money for recovery efforts.

