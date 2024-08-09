Thousands gather ahead of Trump/Sheehy rally in Bozeman

Thousands of people gathered in Bozeman Friday evening to rally with former President Donald Trump.

Trump is in Montana to back Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy. Sheehy faces incumbent Democrat Jon Tester in the race that could determine control of the Senate.

At 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse’s front parking lot at Montana State University lot is a sea of red hats. The doors just opened for the public to start filing in. The crowd is energetic. Some are tailgating and playing music. Others have been standing in line for hours, hoping to get a good spot up front. Vendors are hawking t-shirts, hats, American flags and water. One popular stand offers a photo op with a cardboard cutout of Trump.

Several hours before he’s set to take the stage with former President Trump, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy milled about the crowd, shaking hands and taking photos.

“I appreciate you coming, have so much fun tonight,” Sheehy says.

Most of the streets around campus are closed. There’s a heavy law enforcement presence. Last month, Trump’s ear was pierced by a bullet in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. This rally will be indoors.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. and is expected to be joined by other Montana Republicans running for office.

