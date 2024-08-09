© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Thousands gather ahead of Trump/Sheehy rally in Bozeman

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:38 PM MDT
Updated August 9, 2024 at 7:45 PM MDT
Crowds gather in Bozeman, MT ahead of a rally with former President Donald Trump, August 09, 2024. Trump is in Montana to back Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.
Shaylee Ragar
Crowds gather in Bozeman, MT ahead of a rally with former President Donald Trump, August 09, 2024. Trump is in Montana to back Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

Thousands of people gathered in Bozeman Friday evening to rally with former President Donald Trump.

Trump is in Montana to back Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy. Sheehy faces incumbent Democrat Jon Tester in the race that could determine control of the Senate.

At 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse’s front parking lot at Montana State University lot is a sea of red hats. The doors just opened for the public to start filing in. The crowd is energetic. Some are tailgating and playing music. Others have been standing in line for hours, hoping to get a good spot up front. Vendors are hawking t-shirts, hats, American flags and water. One popular stand offers a photo op with a cardboard cutout of Trump.

Several hours before he’s set to take the stage with former President Trump, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy milled about the crowd, shaking hands and taking photos.

“I appreciate you coming, have so much fun tonight,” Sheehy says.

Most of the streets around campus are closed. There’s a heavy law enforcement presence. Last month, Trump’s ear was pierced by a bullet in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. This rally will be indoors.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. and is expected to be joined by other Montana Republicans running for office.
Tags
Montana News 2024 electionsTim SheehyDonald TrumpJon Tester
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information