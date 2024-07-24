© 2024 MTPR
Colstrip power plant offline during heat wave

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:37 PM MDT
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip
Kayla Desroches/Yellowstone Public Radio
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip

A large source of energy generation for Montana’s biggest utility has gone offline while much of the state experiences extreme heat.

The coal-fired power plant in Colstrip went offline Tuesday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black confirmed the shutdown but did not give details on the cause. Black told MTPR NorthWestern hopes to have the facility up and running in the next few days. This loss of Montana-based energy means the utility company will have to purchase energy from the open market to meet demands.

Graph shows NorthWestern energy production per source for
Graph shows NorthWestern energy production per source during late July, 2024.

Energy is in high demand across the country as homes and businesses try to keep cool during the ongoing heat wave. Black told MTPR it is likely the company will have to pay high prices to buy power from out-of-state. Those higher energy costs will be passed on to ratepayers.

This is not the first time this year the utility has had to source energy out of state during extreme weather. Colstrip Unit 4 was down for scheduled maintenance during Montana’s record-low temperatures in January.

Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
