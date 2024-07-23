Montana fishing guides respond to heat-related fishing restrictions

Wildlife officials this month imposed heat-related fishing restrictions on rivers across western Montana. For fishing guides and outfitters, restrictions force them to get creative to ensure clients can still get out on the water.

Outfitting and guiding on southwest Montana’s blue-ribbon trout streams like the Big Hole river brings tens of millions of dollars every year into the local economy of Beaverhead County.

But with much of the area under partial fishing restrictions due to Montana’s ongoing heat wave, guides have to balance clients’ experience with fishery health. Sarah Cornette is the General Manager at Complete Fly Fisher in Wise River:

“The fishing’s been good. You just have to be creative when we have these types of situations and mix it up for clients and also mix it up for the sake of the fishery,” said Cornette

Cornette says they work around restrictions by getting clients out early in the morning, when water temperatures are still cool, and move to less-trafficked areas to ease angling pressure on rivers’ most popular sections.

Cornette says the change in routine gives guides an opportunity to tell clients about factors that influence water temperatures and fish health.

“Explaining our snowpack, and the differences year-to-year and how that impacts water temperatures and the amount of water in the river– it’s all educational,” said Cornette

Hoot-owl restrictions are enacted when water temperatures reach 73 degrees for three consecutive days. They close rivers to fishing between 2pm and midnight each day to give respite to fish stressed by the heat.