Q&A: Suzzann Nordwick, Republican Candidate for PSC District 3

Candidate Q&A Q&A: Jeff Welborn, Republican Candidate for PSC District 3 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Lenny Williams, Democratic Candidate for PSC District 3 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Kirk Bushman, Republican Candidate for PSC District 2 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name as it will appear on ballots?

Suzzann Nordwick

What is your age?

60

Where do you live?

Walkerville, MT

What is your education background?

Bozeman Senior High School, graduate with honors.

Montana Tech, Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering, with honors.

Montana Tech, Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering.

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Engineer

What motivated you to seek a seat on the Public Service Commission?

I want Montana to realize energy independence going forward. I believe ample, affordable, available electricity directly correlates into growth and good-paying jobs for Montana. I am running as the most qualified candidate in PSC-District 3 because I am willing and able to serve Montana. I have a professional reputation for dedication, hard work, and commitment, which I will bring with me full-time to this job.

My 30-years of engineering, project management and technology application experience provides me with the skills required to hit the ground running to make objective and critically thought-out decisions that are best for Montana and Montanans.

I have worked on many projects that directly relate to the strategic focus areas of the Montana PSC, including being internationally recognized for some of my engineering research employing electrical currents. I have specialized training and expertise in materials science and natural resources, including environmental impacts. My real-word experience is diverse and makes me a great fit for the PSC. I have the knowledge to keep our trains on the tracks, our lights on, and our Montana homes heated throughout the winter.

What are your top three priorities for the Public Service Commission and how would you focus on these in your role?

Some goals I will bring with me to the PSC are 1) Rate-transparency, 2) Montana Energy Independence, and 3) a Montana First mentality.

First, I’m committed to serving you and instituting an effective and transparent government that brings accountability. Under the Commission’s constitutionally mandated duties of ensuring open government, I will encourage development of educational materials to provide the public with tools to better understand how rates are calculated.

Second, I want to see Montana strive for energy independence. I support the development and advancement of all cost-effective energy resources and will insist upon equal access to the grid for all publicly deployed forms of energy.

By promoting Montana First regulatory policies, the PSC will best ensure Montana has a strong economy, which correlates to constant, reliable affordable utilities, as well as a safe and healthy environment in which to continue our Montana way of life.

2024 Election Breakdowns 2024 Election breakdown: Montana governor's race The presumed frontrunners in the race are Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Gianforte, a former tech entrepreneur from Bozeman, and Democrat Ryan Busse, a political newcomer and former firearms industry executive from Kalispell.We’ve also got Libertarian Kaiser Lieb, who runs a comedy production company, Republican Rep. Tanner Smith, a legislator and construction business owner from Lakeside, and Democrat Jim Hunt, an attorney in Helena. 2024 Election breakdown: Western U.S. House race Five names will appear on primary ballots - two Republicans, one Democrat and two Libertarians. Although one of the Libertarians has unofficially dropped out and is not campaigning. 2024 Election breakdown: Attorney General race There are three candidates in all, two Republicans, Austin Knudsen and Logan Olsen, and one Democrat, Ben Alke. That’s setting up a Republican primary.

Do you think the PSC has a role in addressing climate change and, if so, what is it?

This closely relates to matters currently before the Public Service Commission. Therefore, it would be inappropriate for candidates to this quasi-judicial body to publicly state specific positions. In doing so, they could be challenged as prejudice and get removed from the actual or future related cases.

However, I want voters to know that as a PSC Commissioner my focus will be on the long-term well-being of Montana residents. I am keeping on top of this issue by attending events like the PSC’s April 8th hearing where the Commission accepted oral public comments on if the PSC needs to consider the effects of greenhouse gas emissions when approving power plants and gas lines. Being there made me more familiar with the public comment process and I found some good points made by both sides.

I fully support the PSC’s decision to embrace determining its appropriate role here. Please know that as a Commissioner, I will make decisions on any matter only after full, diligent consideration of all the evidence and facts.

What does effective regulation of the state’s monopoly utilities look like?

As a Public Service Commissioner, I will insist that companies provide the utmost service reliability and customer care. Historically, the best way to realize those is through completive free market principles. Since it is not the main role of the PSC to engage in protectionism, as a Public Service Commissioner, I will insist that companies pay fully for their bad business decisions. Those costs should never be passed on to the consumer. The PSC should regulate monopolies as though they are operating in a free market economy. The PSC’s role is to protect the ratepayer. It is not to save a monopoly from itself through avoidance of accountability. Regulation must approximate a competitive environment, rewarding good business decisions, while providing incentive for appropriate business discipline.

If elected, how would you work to provide more affordable electricity for Montana residents and small businesses?

Montana residents and small businesses will benefit as all cost-effective energy sources are developed and deployed on a level playing field. Ideally, Montana, aka the “Treasure State,” should never again be put in a position where we are required to import energy. The base load supply must be sufficient to sustain us through prolonged Montana-winter conditions.

Montana needs to be energy independent and strive to be a net energy exporter. This will bring down our energy costs significantly and at the same time position our Montana economy in a healthier place. With my head for details and a heart for the consumer, I will insist that the corporations always put the wellbeing of ratepayers ahead of groups representing special interest.

What can commissioners do to build public trust and transparency in the PSC’s work?

The PSC is basically a public interest protection organization that leans heavily towards a judicial function. The PSC is not a legislative body, and it must operate within Montana Code Annotated Title 69 – Public Utilities and Carriers. Therefore, a commissioner’s responsibilities are to follow the law, evaluate the evidence, and decern facts. Then their duty is to make just and reasonable decisions, based on those three pillars.

As a PSC Commissioner, I will insist that all decisions made to regulate future energy costs are made through the open public process. I will not participate in making regulatory decisions behind closed doors as I know people are craving transparency. Additionally, demanding accountability should be the public’s focus on all areas of government going forward.

I have a long-demonstrated track record of working towards common goals with diverse groups of citizens. I am confident that I can work transparently to ensure that ratepayers have affordable and reliable utility services, while meeting the PSC’s governmental role of maintaining workable and sustaining equilibrium between utility providers and their ratepayers to ensure future energy solutions for Montana.

