© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Troy man admits to evidence tampering after killing a grizzly bear

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:59 AM MST

A Troy resident has admitted to tampering with evidence after shooting a grizzly bear on his property in 2020.

Othel Lee Pearson pled guilty to two federal charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report the taking of a grizzly bear. Grizzlies in the lower 48 states are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

According to court documents, after shooting the bear, Pearson removed its GPS collar, threw it into the Yaak river, cut and hid the animal’s paws, ear tags and identifying lip tattoo and hid meat from the bear in his freezer.

Pearson faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine for tampering with evidence and prison time and fines for failing to report the grizzly take.
Tags
Montana News Othel Lee PearsonEndangered Species Act
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information