Forecasters warn of grasshopper swarms in eastern Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published January 25, 2024 at 5:46 PM MST
Plant Protection and Quarantine 2024 Rangeland Grasshopper Hazard forecast map.
USDA
Plant Protection and Quarantine 2024 Rangeland Grasshopper Hazard forecast map.

Montana is forecast to be the hot spot in the United States for grasshoppers this summer. The big bugs can eat as much as their bodyweight every day and can destroy even more by toppling plants as they chew through them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts swarms of grasshoppers to hatch east of the Continental Divide. Gary Adams with the USDA encouraged farmers and ranchers on a call Monday to prepare.

“Right now there’s no indication on any of these weather patterns I’ve seen right now, including cold weather, that indicates that's going to be sufficient to turn the tide on some of these grasshopper populations,” Adams said.

Thirty pounds of grasshoppers can eat as much vegetation as a 600 pound cow. Between pesticide treatments and revenue losses, grasshoppers cost the U.S. billions of dollars a year to control.

Adams said partial funding for pesticide treatment methods is available through USDA, but it’s limited.

Current warm and dry conditions are ideal for grasshopper growth. Nearly all Montana grasshopper species emerge from their eggs in the spring and can live into late October.
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Ellis Juhlin
