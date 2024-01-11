© 2024 MTPR
State Sen. Ken Bogner enters Montana's eastern district U.S. House race

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 11, 2024 at 6:35 AM MST
Republican State Sen. Kenneth Bogner of Miles City.
Montana Legislature
Republican State Sen. Kenneth Bogner of Miles City.

A three-term Republican state senator and Marine Corp veteran from Miles City has launched a campaign for Montana’s eastern U.S. Congressional district.

Sen. Ken Bogner said in a statement Tuesday that Montanans deserve a U.S. House representative who will “vigorously defend” conservative values. He’s the latest Republican candidate to enter a crowded race.

The seat is held by U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, who’s hinted at challenging U.S. Sen. Jon Tester this year, but has not made an official announcement. Rosendale entering the race would put him at odds with national GOP leaders’ hand picked candidate, Tim Sheehy.

Bogner was one of dozens of state lawmakers who signed a letter backing Rosendale as a U.S. Senate candidate. He previously told KTVH that he would only run for the House if Rosendale decided to leave the seat.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
