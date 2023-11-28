Tribal recycling grants; Chronic wasting disease in Deer Lodge

Five Montana tribes get awarded over $5 billion to improve recycling

Montana Public Radio

Five Montana tribes have collectively been awarded over $5 million by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve recycling on their reservations.

The money will expand recycling infrastructure on the Flathead, Blackfeet, Crow, Rocky Boy and Fort Peck reservations. Tribes will be able to hire additional staff, handle previously un-recycled material and institute household collection in rural communities.

Grant funding was allocated to EPA in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Officials say chronic wasting disease has been detected in a mule deer buck near Deer Lodge

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said chronic wasting disease was detected in a mule deer buck harvested near Deer Lodge last week. It’s the first time the disease has been found in the area.

FWP set up a temporary testing station in Deer Lodge over the last weekend for the general hunting season to determine the prevalence of the disease.

The sample tested by FWP indicated the deer was suspect for the disease. The department will use further testing to confirm the result.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease that affects deer, elk and moose. It is not known to infect humans, but federal health officials recommend people not eat contaminated meat.