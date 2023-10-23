© 2023 MTPR
California, Washington make up largest group of new out-of-state migrants

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM MDT
Fullerton, California, USA - March 20, 2021: Light shines on a bright white and orange U-Haul moving truck.
MattGush/Getty Images
/
iStock Editorial
Fullerton, California, USA - March 20, 2021: Light shines on a bright white and orange U-Haul moving truck.

The U.S. Census Bureau released new data last week on state-to-state migration in the past year. The numbers show how many people moved into Montana and where they came from.

Just over half of Montana’s 1.1 million people were born in the state, according to new census data released last week on state-to-state migration and place of birth.

California-born residents make up the next largest chunk, at 7.3% of the population.

Just over 48,000 people moved to Montana from another state in the last year, while about 38,000 people moved away. Of last year’s new arrivals, Washington and California contributed the most; while Arizona and Washington drew the most Montanans away.

The census could not find any residents who moved from Rhode Island, Delaware, or West Virginia in the last year, although those zeroes are within the margin of error. The census could also not find a single Montanan who moved to Delaware, Rhode Island, Mississippi, Missouri or Louisiana.

Explore the census migration data.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
