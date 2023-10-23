California, Washington make up largest group of new out-of-state migrants

The U.S. Census Bureau released new data last week on state-to-state migration in the past year. The numbers show how many people moved into Montana and where they came from.

Just over half of Montana’s 1.1 million people were born in the state, according to new census data released last week on state-to-state migration and place of birth.

California-born residents make up the next largest chunk, at 7.3% of the population.

Just over 48,000 people moved to Montana from another state in the last year, while about 38,000 people moved away. Of last year’s new arrivals, Washington and California contributed the most; while Arizona and Washington drew the most Montanans away.

The census could not find any residents who moved from Rhode Island, Delaware, or West Virginia in the last year, although those zeroes are within the margin of error. The census could also not find a single Montanan who moved to Delaware, Rhode Island, Mississippi, Missouri or Louisiana.

