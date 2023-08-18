Democrat from Deer Lodge files for 2024 Secretary of State race

A Democrat from Deer Lodge has entered the race to be Montana’s next Secretary of State.

Jesse James Mullen has filed campaign finance paperwork for the statewide seat in the 2024 election. Mullen is the owner of Mullen Newspaper Company and a former candidate for the state’s House of Representatives. According to Mullen’s campaign website, he’s running to “protect Montana’s real values, support verifiable election integrity and ensure public access to public lands.”

The Montana Secretary of State is one of five members of the state land board, which decides how to manage and allocate money for schools generated from state trust lands.

Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen currently holds the office. Jacobsen, first elected in 2020, is eligible to run for a second term.