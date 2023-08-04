Judge rules Forest Service management of closed roads harms grizzly populations

A district court judge has ruled several areas managed by the U.S. Forest Service in the Rockies have harmed grizzly bear populations and recovery efforts by failing to prevent illegal motor vehicle use on closed roads.

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen ruled in favor of Alliance for the Wild Rockies requiring the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reinstate Endangered Species Act consultation regarding road closures as they develop management and travel plans for the forest.

Michael Garrity with Alliance for the Wild Rockies said the forest had continued to classify the roads as closed despite illegal use. And in doing so, the agency underestimated the number of roads running through grizzly habitat.

“The closed roads weren't counted as being used by the public, because theoretically they were closed and so, therefore, they could count that area as secure habitat for grizzly bears,” Garrity said.

In court filings the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest acknowledged that people illegally drive down closed roads.

Studies have shown a majority of grizzly bear deaths occur within one-third of a mile from a road because it offers easy access into the bear’s habitat.

Wildlife advocates like Garrity say road closure violations should be considered in the debate about whether grizzlies are ready to be delisted from Endangered Species Act protections.