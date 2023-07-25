Colt Fire evacuation orders remain in effect near Seeley Lake

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect due to the Colt Fire, burning northwest of Seeley Lake. Residents near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road and Highway 83 have been ordered to evacuate.

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez, near the intersection of Clearwater Road and Highway 83 and near the summit of Beaver Creek Road are currently under an evacuation warning. Officials are asking the public not to stop on Highway 83 near the fire.

Evacuation warnings vs. evacuation orders

Evacuation warning: A warning that current or projected hazards may require immediate evacuation. This is the time for final preparation, including precautionary movement of people with special needs, mobile property, and animals. Do not wait for an evacuation order for your area. Early self-evacuation enhances your safety.

Evacuation order: An order to immediately leave the area. Incident conditions present an immediate threat to persons in the area. A slow-moving emergency vehicle, loudspeaker announcements, and/or personal contact from a responder all indicate to evacuate immediately. Remaining calm and putting your pre-planned actions in motion will be the best way to keep you and your family safe. Drive in a safe and orderly fashion on designated routes only. Call 258-INFO (258-4636) for more information.

Public meetings:

Seeley Lake - July 25th at 7 p.m. at Seeley Lake Elementary School and

Condon - July 26 at 7 p.m. at the Condon Community Center.

The U.S. Forest Service has also closed several areas in Lolo and Flathead National Forests, including areas around Rainy and Alva lakes. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has closed portions of the Marshall Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The Colt Fire has grown to more than 4,000 acres. While temperatures cooled Monday night, officials warn that fire movement and growth are still possible. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 0% contained. The National Interagency Coordination Center estimates full containment in late September .

Containment efforts have already cost upwards of $7 million.

Fire near Arlee isn't threatening structures, officials say

A lightning-caused fire is burning roughly 120 acres five miles east of Arlee. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire says no evacuations are in place and no structures are threatened.

Fire personnel are holding a meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center to provide updates and answer questions.

