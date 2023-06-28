Briefs: TikTok lawsuit update; elk management plan feedback

MT’s TikTok ban lawsuit gets funded by the social media company

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

A lawsuit by Montana-based video creators on TikTok against the state’s recent first-of-its-kind law banning the app is being funded by the social media company. The revelation was initially reported in The New York Times and confirmed by Montana Public Radio.

TikTok spokesperson Jodi Seth told MTPR that the company will support the creators “in fighting for their constitutional rights.”

The suit was the first legal challenge brought against the law, and initially appeared to be a grassroots effort. But the company says it is paying for a law firm to represent the creators.

TikTok filed another challenge against the ban days after the creators’ suit was lodged.

Movement on the case is expected in the coming month. The court set a July 17 deadline for the Montana attorney general's office to submit its response to the creators’ complaint.

The ban is scheduled to go into effect January 2024.

Officials ask residents for feedback on the state's new elk management plan

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

Montana wildlife officials are asking hunters, outfitters and landowners for feedback on the latest draft of the state’s new plan to manage elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) current plan is nearly two decades old.

The new plan will create population goals for each elk hunting district across the state. Elk populations in some units have increased in recent years, exceeding population goals in several areas which can lead to elk-landowner conflict.

FWP says their goal is to address population sizes, along with herd make-up, setting objectives for cow to bull ratios.

Members of the public can comment on the overall plan or a specific region through FWP’s website. The public comment period is open through July 31st.