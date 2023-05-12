News briefs: lawmaker pay, child abuse legislation vetoed; Fish for free on Mother's Day

Gianforte vetoes a raise lawmakers voted to give themselves

Montana Public Radio| By Austin Amestoy

Gov. Greg Gianforte Friday vetoed a nearly 75% raise Montana lawmakers voted to give themselves for future legislative work.

In a letter to the leaders of the Republican-controlled House and Senate, Gianforte called the increase inappropriate and excessive and said the increase would cost taxpayers nearly $1.5 million more per year after going into effect in 2025.

Gianforte also praised a pay increase lawmakers approved for state employees, and said public service “comes with personal sacrifice.”

Lawmakers argued the pay raise would help recruit more people to run for the jobs. Lawmakers’ salary is the equivalent of $13.11 an hour and the raise would have increased that to about $23 dollars an hour. Lawmakers also currently get $171 dollars a day for living expenses.

The raise for lawmakers did not pass with the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

Gianforte vetoes legislation to change how child abuse and neglect cases are handled

Montana Public Radio| By Shaylee Ragar

Gov. Greg Gianforte has vetoed legislation that would have significantly changed how the state handles child abuse and neglect cases. Lawmakers have pushed to reform the system for years and may override the governor.

House Bill 37 would require that caseworkers obtain a warrant before removing a child from their home, and require that children in removal cases be appointed their own attorneys. It would change state law so that substance abuse and disorderly living conditions are not equated to physical or psychological harm, and tighten the definitions of abuse and neglect.

The bill identified emergency circumstances when officials can forgo a warrant, but Gianforte wrote in a veto letter that those exceptions are too narrowly defined and would put children at risk for significant harm. Gianforte had originally proposed amendments to the bill, but the Legislature adjourned before they could consider them.

Since the bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support and a two-thirds majority, lawmakers will be polled by the Montana Secretary of State to decide if they want to override the governor’s veto.

State allows free fishing for the public over Mother's Day weekend

Montana Public Radio| By John Hooks

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks notes free fishing has been allowed over the Father’s Day weekend for more than 10 years, but the Mother’s Day weekend was added by the 2021 Legislature.

Montana is allowing free fishing wherever a state fishing license is usually required over Mother’s Day weekend. Residents and nonresidents can cast a line without a license May 13th and 14th.