Montana providers sue to protect access to medication abortion

Two independent abortion providers in Montana are suing the federal government aiming to protect access to a medication abortion drug.

The Montana providers joined others in Kansas and Virginia in a lawsuit against the federal Food and Drug Administration hoping to ensure access in their states to mifepristone, one of the drugs in a two-step regime to complete medication abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled the medication can stay on the market while another lawsuit in a Texas court plays out. That case is challenging the FDA’s approval of the drug, which was allowed on the market more than two decades ago.

In a news release, Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula and All Families Healthcare in Whitefish say they hope for a similar outcome to a separate case in Washington in which 17 states successfully sued to keep the drug available.

Although abortion remains legal in Montana, the state’s top attorney Austin Knudsen joined other Republican attorneys general in trying to oppose access to the drug in the Washington case.

Montana’s abortion providers say the ongoing legal battles have created chaos and confusion for their patients. They filed suit in federal court in Virginia.