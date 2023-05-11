© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana providers sue to protect access to medication abortion

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT
Boxes containing doses of the abortion pill mifepristone are laid out at the Hope Clinic in Illinois. The Comstock Act of 1873, which outlawed the distribution of "obscene" materials such as contraception, is being cited as a basis for blocking the mailing of mifepristone.
Sarah McCammon
/
NPR
Boxes containing doses of the abortion pill mifepristone are laid out at the Hope Clinic in Illinois. The Comstock Act of 1873, which outlawed the distribution of "obscene" materials such as contraception, is being cited as a basis for blocking the mailing of mifepristone.

Two independent abortion providers in Montana are suing the federal government aiming to protect access to a medication abortion drug.

The Montana providers joined others in Kansas and Virginia in a lawsuit against the federal Food and Drug Administration hoping to ensure access in their states to mifepristone, one of the drugs in a two-step regime to complete medication abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled the medication can stay on the market while another lawsuit in a Texas court plays out. That case is challenging the FDA’s approval of the drug, which was allowed on the market more than two decades ago.

In a news release, Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula and All Families Healthcare in Whitefish say they hope for a similar outcome to a separate case in Washington in which 17 states successfully sued to keep the drug available.

Although abortion remains legal in Montana, the state’s top attorney Austin Knudsen joined other Republican attorneys general in trying to oppose access to the drug in the Washington case.

Montana’s abortion providers say the ongoing legal battles have created chaos and confusion for their patients. They filed suit in federal court in Virginia.

Tags
Montana News abortionMontana PoliticsmifepristoneAustin KnudsenU.S. Supreme CourtBlue Mountain ClinicAll Families Healthcare
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information