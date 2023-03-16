© 2023 MTPR
News briefs: Freight train derailment and new Missoula schools superintendent

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published March 16, 2023 at 7:09 AM MDT
The partially derailed first engine car of a freight train that hit a snow bank near the Monida rail crossing March 15 2023.
Courtesy of the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department
The partially derailed first engine car of a freight train that hit a snow bank near the Monida rail crossing March 15 2023.

Freight train partially derails near Dillon after hitting a snowbank
John Hooks

A freight train partially derailed after striking a snow bank near Dillon early Wednesday morning. The first engine car of the 72-car train was partially knocked off the tracks. The derailment occurred near the Monida crossing in the Centennial Valley.

According to the Beaverhead County Sheriff's office no one was injured in the accident, and the train should be back on the tracks by Wednesday evening.

There have been no reports of any hazardous materials dispersed from the crash.

Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent position to be offered to current Kalispell superintendent
Aaron Bolton

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees intends to offer the district’s top job to the current Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent. Board members unanimously voted to offer the position to Micah Hill during its meeting Tuesday.

Board members said one of the big reasons they chose Hill was because of his experience leading a larger school district like Kalispell and his prior experience at one of the district’s high schools. The Missoula Education Association, the district’s staff union, also spoke in favor of offering the job to Hill.

The district is now in the process of drafting a contract offer.

Montana News Dillon MontanaMissoula County Public SchoolsKalispell School DistrictMicah HillMissoula Education Association
