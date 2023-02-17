© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Union supporters rally against 'Right to Work' bill at the Capitol

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published February 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM MST
Union representatives and labor activists rally on the Capitol steps on Friday, February 17, to oppose a Right to Work measure heard in the House Business and Labor Committee.
Shaylee Ragar
/
Union representatives and labor activists rally on the Capitol steps on Friday, February 17, to oppose a Right to Work measure heard in the House Business and Labor Committee.

Organized labor activists showed up in force at the State Capitol to oppose a "Right to Work" bill during the House Business and Labor Committee’s hearing Friday.

More than 80 union representatives voiced opposition to HB 448, titled the “Worker Freedom Act” by its sponsor, Republican James Bergstrom of Fergus County. The bill would prohibit labor agreements that require non-union employees to contribute to the costs of union representation.

"I didn’t write a speech today, I’ve been working night shifts all week," said Curtis Schomer, Stillwater Mine union vice president.

Opponents like Schomer said that the bill would erode unions’ power to negotiate better pay, benefits and working conditions for all employees, including non-union members.

"Unions are important to me, not just for the good wages it brings, but for safety."

Only 4 proponents spoke in favor of the bill, including representatives of national conservative groups Americans for Prosperity and the Right to Work Coalition. The bill now awaits executive action in committee.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureJames BergstromCurtis Schomer
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks