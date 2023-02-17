Union supporters rally against 'Right to Work' bill at the Capitol

Organized labor activists showed up in force at the State Capitol to oppose a "Right to Work" bill during the House Business and Labor Committee’s hearing Friday.

More than 80 union representatives voiced opposition to HB 448, titled the “Worker Freedom Act” by its sponsor, Republican James Bergstrom of Fergus County. The bill would prohibit labor agreements that require non-union employees to contribute to the costs of union representation.

"I didn’t write a speech today, I’ve been working night shifts all week," said Curtis Schomer, Stillwater Mine union vice president.

Opponents like Schomer said that the bill would erode unions’ power to negotiate better pay, benefits and working conditions for all employees, including non-union members.

"Unions are important to me, not just for the good wages it brings, but for safety."

Only 4 proponents spoke in favor of the bill, including representatives of national conservative groups Americans for Prosperity and the Right to Work Coalition. The bill now awaits executive action in committee.