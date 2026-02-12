© 2026 MTPR
Join us for the 'Boys of Summer' world premiere!

Published February 12, 2026 at 10:42 AM MST
"The Boys of Summer" is the first film from NPR Visuals, and it's debuting at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival on Feb. 16, 2026.
"The Boys of Summer" is the first film from NPR Visuals, and it's debuting at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival on Feb. 16, 2026.

"At a remote summer camp in the Vermont woods, a group of teenage boys embarks on a journey of emotional growth. Free from screens and societal expectations, they learn to open up, support one another, and redefine what it means to be a boy. A tender vérité portrait of vulnerability, friendship, and the quiet rebellion of feeling deeply in a world that often tells boys not to."

"The Boys of Summer" is the first film from NPR Visuals, and it's debuting at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival!

Join us and the Visuals team to celebrate the world premiere at the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Additional screenings:

  • Tue Feb 17th at 1:30 p.m.
  • Fri Feb 20th at 4:00 p.m.
  • Available to stream Feb. 18-26
