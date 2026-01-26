Spring pledge art unveiling and auction

Join Montana Public Radio as we kick off our 2026 Spring Pledge Drive! Each year, MTPR commissions an original piece of artwork from a Montana artist. This year’s featured creator is Stella Nall, who has brought her distinct and whimsical style to MTPR's 2026 design.

On Thursday, March 5 from 5 - 6:30 p.m., we will be unveiling Stella’s artwork and auctioning off the first printed piece. Plus, Radius Gallery will be donating 20% of all art sales to MTPR during the evening!

Come support public radio and Montana’s creative community.

Thursday, March 05, 2026, 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Radius Gallery

120 N Higgins, Missoula, MT.