Holiday schedule 2025

Montana Public Radio
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:57 AM MST
Montana Public Radio 2025 holiday schedule

MTPR 2025 holiday schedule

Friday, December 19

  • 7–8 p.m. — A Paul Winter Solstice (NPR)

Saturday, December 20

  • 3–4 p.m. — In Winter’s Glow — Solstice Special (APM)
  • 6–7 p.m. — The Sound of Cinnamon (APM) — A Hygge Soundtrack for a Winter’s Night

Sunday, December 21

  • 4–5 p.m. — Sunday Special: Selected Shorts – What You Wished For (APM)

Monday, December 22

  • 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Freeforms: Home for the Holidays with Larry Garde
  • 8–9 p.m. — World Bridges with Michael Marsolek — Christmas from Around the World

Tuesday, December 23

  • 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Freeforms with Michael Marsolek
  • 2–4 p.m. — Holiday Folk Show with Bryan Ramirez
  • 4 p.m. — Annual reading of Stubby Pringle on The Pea Green Boat

Wednesday, December 24

  • 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Freeforms with Katie Van Dorn
  • 7–8 p.m. — Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites from the Archives
  • 8–10 p.m. — What I Like About Jazz — Christmas Eve with John Arvish
  • 10–11 p.m. — Welcome Christmas (APM)
  • 11 p.m.–12 a.m. — A Chanticleer Christmas (APM)

Thursday, December 25

  • 9–11 a.m. — St. Olaf Christmas Festival (APM)
  • 11 a.m.–12 p.m. — Christmas Day Music with Michael Marsolek
  • 12–12:30 p.m. — A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote, read by Gus Chambers
  • 2–3 p.m. — Jazz Piano Christmas (NPR)
  • 3–4 p.m. — Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink with Pink Martini
  • 4 p.m. — The Pea Green Boat — Christmas Edition with Vicki Chaney
  • 7–8 p.m. — Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol (NPR Archives)
  • 8–9 p.m. — Blue Green Crossing — Holiday Special
  • 9–10 p.m. — A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico (NPR)
  • 10–11 p.m. — The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special (NPR)
  • 11 p.m.–12 a.m. — All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza (NPR)

Friday, December 26

  • 7–8 p.m. — Hey! That’s New to Me with Howard Kingston — Best of New Music 2025

Sunday, December 28

  • 6–8 p.m. — 2025 Remembered from The Current (APM)

Wednesday, December 31

  • 8 p.m.–12 a.m. — Toast of the Nation (NPR) — Jazz from Around the Country

Thursday, January 1

  • 9–11 a.m. — New Year’s Day Live from Vienna — Live Classical Concert (NPR)
