Holiday schedule 2025

MTPR 2025 holiday schedule
Friday, December 19
- 7–8 p.m. — A Paul Winter Solstice (NPR)
Saturday, December 20
- 3–4 p.m. — In Winter’s Glow — Solstice Special (APM)
- 6–7 p.m. — The Sound of Cinnamon (APM) — A Hygge Soundtrack for a Winter’s Night
Sunday, December 21
- 4–5 p.m. — Sunday Special: Selected Shorts – What You Wished For (APM)
Monday, December 22
- 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Freeforms: Home for the Holidays with Larry Garde
- 8–9 p.m. — World Bridges with Michael Marsolek — Christmas from Around the World
Tuesday, December 23
- 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Freeforms with Michael Marsolek
- 2–4 p.m. — Holiday Folk Show with Bryan Ramirez
- 4 p.m. — Annual reading of Stubby Pringle on The Pea Green Boat
Wednesday, December 24
- 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Freeforms with Katie Van Dorn
- 7–8 p.m. — Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites from the Archives
- 8–10 p.m. — What I Like About Jazz — Christmas Eve with John Arvish
- 10–11 p.m. — Welcome Christmas (APM)
- 11 p.m.–12 a.m. — A Chanticleer Christmas (APM)
Thursday, December 25
- 9–11 a.m. — St. Olaf Christmas Festival (APM)
- 11 a.m.–12 p.m. — Christmas Day Music with Michael Marsolek
- 12–12:30 p.m. — A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote, read by Gus Chambers
- 2–3 p.m. — Jazz Piano Christmas (NPR)
- 3–4 p.m. — Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink with Pink Martini
- 4 p.m. — The Pea Green Boat — Christmas Edition with Vicki Chaney
- 7–8 p.m. — Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol (NPR Archives)
- 8–9 p.m. — Blue Green Crossing — Holiday Special
- 9–10 p.m. — A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico (NPR)
- 10–11 p.m. — The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special (NPR)
- 11 p.m.–12 a.m. — All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza (NPR)
Friday, December 26
- 7–8 p.m. — Hey! That’s New to Me with Howard Kingston — Best of New Music 2025
Sunday, December 28
- 6–8 p.m. — 2025 Remembered from The Current (APM)
Wednesday, December 31
- 8 p.m.–12 a.m. — Toast of the Nation (NPR) — Jazz from Around the Country
Thursday, January 1
- 9–11 a.m. — New Year’s Day Live from Vienna — Live Classical Concert (NPR)