We're hiring a news director
We're hiring a news director to lead our news operation across on-air and digital platforms. This position leads MTPR’s team of news reporters, producers and hosts to coordinate daily and long-term coverage. The News Director coordinates with other departments and is a member of MTPR’s senior staff, contributing to overall station strategy. This position may be a public representative for MTPR and is a liaison to industry and educational partners.
Applications due by March 23.
Examples of Duties and Responsibilities
- Edit newsroom content or delegate those duties
- Recruit and supervise newsroom staff and interns
- Evaluate news staff performance and provide professional development opportunities
- Guide editorial direction of news content for on air and digital platforms
- Track progress and metrics for newsroom initiatives
- Engage with the public regarding the newsroom’s coverage
- Fill in as an on-air news host, report stories, and conduct interviews for on air and digital platforms as needed
- Write grants to benefit the MTPR newsroom
- Other duties as assigned by the General Manager
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field
- A minimum of five (5) years of experience in a newsroom environment
- In-depth knowledge of journalism standards and ethics
- Strong leadership and team management skills
- Strong writing, editing and storytelling skills
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to develop and implement long-and-short-term plans
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- High capacity to organize, prioritize, meet tight deadlines
- Knowledge of trends in journalism, preferably in public media
Preferred Qualifications
- Three (3) years of management experience
- Experience in public broadcasting
- Live radio experience
- Knowledge of Montana news and culture
Additional Information
Position is full-time with a salary of $70,000 - $75,000 and includes a comprehensive and competitive benefits package including insurance package, mandatory retirement plan, partial tuition waiver, and wellness program.
Screening of applications will begin after the closing date; however, applications will continue to be accepted until an adequate applicant pool has been established.
A complete application includes:
- Letter of Interest – addressing the stated required skills for the position
- Detailed resume listing education and describing work experience
- Three (3) professional references - Names and contact information
Three (3) writing samples and Three (3) short audio samples
The University of Montana is interested in receiving applications from people who would assist the University in demonstrating its five priorities for action: Place student success at the center of all we do; drive excellence and innovation in teaching, learning, and research; embody the principle of “mission first, people always"; partner with place; and proudly tell the UM story.