We're hiring a news director to lead our news operation across on-air and digital platforms. This position leads MTPR’s team of news reporters, producers and hosts to coordinate daily and long-term coverage. The News Director coordinates with other departments and is a member of MTPR’s senior staff, contributing to overall station strategy. This position may be a public representative for MTPR and is a liaison to industry and educational partners.

Apply here

Applications due by March 23.



Examples of Duties and Responsibilities

Edit newsroom content or delegate those duties

Recruit and supervise newsroom staff and interns

Evaluate news staff performance and provide professional development opportunities

Guide editorial direction of news content for on air and digital platforms

Track progress and metrics for newsroom initiatives

Engage with the public regarding the newsroom’s coverage

Fill in as an on-air news host, report stories, and conduct interviews for on air and digital platforms as needed

Write grants to benefit the MTPR newsroom

Other duties as assigned by the General Manager



Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field

A minimum of five (5) years of experience in a newsroom environment

In-depth knowledge of journalism standards and ethics

Strong leadership and team management skills

Strong writing, editing and storytelling skills

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to develop and implement long-and-short-term plans

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

High capacity to organize, prioritize, meet tight deadlines

Knowledge of trends in journalism, preferably in public media

Preferred Qualifications

Three (3) years of management experience

Experience in public broadcasting

Live radio experience

Knowledge of Montana news and culture

Additional Information

Position is full-time with a salary of $70,000 - $75,000 and includes a comprehensive and competitive benefits package including insurance package, mandatory retirement plan, partial tuition waiver, and wellness program.

Screening of applications will begin after the closing date; however, applications will continue to be accepted until an adequate applicant pool has been established.

A complete application includes:



Letter of Interest – addressing the stated required skills for the position

Detailed resume listing education and describing work experience

Three (3) professional references - Names and contact information

Three (3) writing samples and Three (3) short audio samples The University of Montana is interested in receiving applications from people who would assist the University in demonstrating its five priorities for action: Place student success at the center of all we do; drive excellence and innovation in teaching, learning, and research; embody the principle of “mission first, people always"; partner with place; and proudly tell the UM story.

