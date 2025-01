Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! It’s a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans. Whether you’re a long-time listener or a new friend of MTPR, we’d love to celebrate with you. Mark your calendar for February 7th from 6-8 p.m. and join us at the Union Club for a night to remember!