MTPR hires new director

MISSOULA – After a nationwide search, the University of Montana this week selected Anne Hosler to lead the Broadcast Media Center.

Hosler has served in numerous roles at the Broadcast Media Center since 2012-- including membership manager and director of development -- and is the current interim director of the center.

“I was enthusiastic about the opportunity to apply for the position of director of the Broadcast Media Center at the University of Montana,” Hosler said. “Recognizing the pivotal role local public television and radio play for so many citizens of our state, and the potential impact this position holds in serving communities across Montana and beyond with an excellent public service, fills me with energy and eagerness to contribute to this endeavor in the role of Director of the Broadcast Media Center.”

The Broadcast Media Center is located on the campus of UM Missoula. The BMC houses the broadcast headquarters of Montana Public Radio and coordinates the production of public television programming that is available to Montanans across the state. As director Hosler will oversee the operations and staff of Montana Public Radio and KUFM-TV part of MontanaPBS.

“Anne’s unique understanding of the Broadcast Media Center and her passion for public media set her apart from a talented pool of applicants,” said Dave Kuntz, chair of the Broadcast Media Center director search committee. “We are excited to see Anne thrive in her new role.”

As the director of development for Montana Public Radio, Hosler was responsible for raising over $2 million annually to support the radio station and led numerous pledge drives to garner the private support needed for Montana Public Radio to expand broadcast services across the state.

A two-time UM graduate, Hosler received her undergraduate degree in political science in 2009 and her master’s degree of public administration in 2017.

Hosler replaces Ray Ekness, who retired last year and led the Broadcast Media Center from 2016 to 2023.