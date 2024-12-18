2024 holiday specials on MTPR
Tune in for these holiday specials on Montana Public Radio.
Dec. 19
- 9–10 p.m.: Blue Green Crossing Holiday Special with guest host Larry McClosky
Dec. 20
- 7–8 p.m.: 2024 Remembered, The Current – APM
Dec. 21
- 3–4 p.m.: In Winter's Glow from APM
- 6–7 p.m.: A Paul Winter Solstice from NPR
Dec. 22
- 4–5 p.m.: Selected Shorts: Holiday Hitches – APM
- 8–10 p.m.: Blues On The Move Holiday Special with Bryan Ramirez
Dec. 23
- 4 p.m.: Stubby Pringle on The Pea Green Boat
- 8–9 p.m.: A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas – NPR
Dec. 24
- 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.: Christmas Eve Freeforms with Michael Marsolek
- 2–4 p.m.: Christmas Eve Folk Show with Bryan Ramirez
- 7–8 p.m.: A Musician’s Spotlight Winter Holiday Special with John Floridis
- 8–10 p.m.: A Christmas Eve – Get To That with Bryan Ramirez
- 10–11 p.m.: Welcome Christmas – APM
- 11 p.m.–midnight: A Chanticleer Christmas – APM
Dec. 25
- 9 a.m.: St. Olaf Christmas Festival Broadcast – APM
- 10 a.m.: All is Bright – Contemplative choral music from APM
- 11 a.m.: The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special – NPR
- Noon–12:30 p.m.: A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote, read by Gus Chambers
- 2–4 p.m.: Performance Today for Christmas Day/Hanukkah – APM regular show
- 4 p.m.: The Pea Green Boat with Vicki Chaney
- 7–8 p.m.: Hanukkah Lights – NPR
- 8–10 p.m.: What I Like About Jazz Holiday Special with John Arvish
- 10–11 p.m.: Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus – APM
- 11 p.m.–midnight: Candles Burning Brightly – APM
Dec. 27
- 7–8 p.m.: Hey That’s New To Me with Howard Kingston – Best new releases of 2024
Dec. 31
- 8 p.m.–midnight: Get To That and Night Train with Rigel Bankshot
Jan. 1
- 9–11 a.m.: New Year’s Day Live from Vienna – Live classical concert from NPR