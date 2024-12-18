© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 holiday specials on MTPR

Montana Public Radio
Published December 18, 2024 at 6:28 AM MST
An illustrated wintery scene with a sleigh full of musical instruments and musical notes rising from them. Christmas trees and gifts are in the background. Text says "holiday specials."
MTPR holiday specials

Tune in for these holiday specials on Montana Public Radio.

Dec. 19

  • 9–10 p.m.: Blue Green Crossing Holiday Special with guest host Larry McClosky

Dec. 20

  • 7–8 p.m.: 2024 Remembered, The Current – APM

Dec. 21

  • 3–4 p.m.: In Winter's Glow from APM
  • 6–7 p.m.: A Paul Winter Solstice from NPR

Dec. 22

  • 4–5 p.m.: Selected Shorts: Holiday Hitches – APM
  • 8–10 p.m.: Blues On The Move Holiday Special with Bryan Ramirez

Dec. 23

  • 4 p.m.: Stubby Pringle on The Pea Green Boat
  • 8–9 p.m.: A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas – NPR

Dec. 24

  • 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.: Christmas Eve Freeforms with Michael Marsolek
  • 2–4 p.m.: Christmas Eve Folk Show with Bryan Ramirez
  • 7–8 p.m.: A Musician’s Spotlight Winter Holiday Special with John Floridis
  • 8–10 p.m.: A Christmas Eve – Get To That with Bryan Ramirez
  • 10–11 p.m.: Welcome Christmas – APM
  • 11 p.m.–midnight: A Chanticleer Christmas – APM

Dec. 25

  • 9 a.m.: St. Olaf Christmas Festival Broadcast – APM
  • 10 a.m.: All is Bright – Contemplative choral music from APM
  • 11 a.m.: The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special – NPR
  • Noon–12:30 p.m.: A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote, read by Gus Chambers
  • 2–4 p.m.: Performance Today for Christmas Day/Hanukkah – APM regular show
  • 4 p.m.: The Pea Green Boat with Vicki Chaney
  • 7–8 p.m.: Hanukkah Lights – NPR
  • 8–10 p.m.: What I Like About Jazz Holiday Special with John Arvish
  • 10–11 p.m.: Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus – APM
  • 11 p.m.–midnight: Candles Burning Brightly – APM

Dec. 27

  • 7–8 p.m.: Hey That’s New To Me with Howard Kingston – Best new releases of 2024

Dec. 31

  • 8 p.m.–midnight: Get To That and Night Train with Rigel Bankshot

Jan. 1

  • 9–11 a.m.: New Year’s Day Live from Vienna – Live classical concert from NPR
Inside MTPR
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information