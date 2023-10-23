© 2023 MTPR
New transmitters online in White Sulphur Springs and Deer Lodge

Montana Public Radio
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:03 AM MDT
A map of Montana Public Radio's Broadcast area in western and central Montana.
Montana Public Radio's Broadcast area

Our engineering team has been hard at work to expand and boost MTPR's signal in parts of western Montana. This summer new transmitters went live in White Sulphur Springs and Deer Lodge. These upgrades allow you to tune into a stronger signal covering a larger area.

We’re so excited for MTPR to reach new parts of the state! You can tune in live now on KUMS 89.7 in White Sulphur Springs and KUDM 90.9 in Deer Lodge.

Keep your ears open, more new transmitters are in the works.

Find more ways to listen.

