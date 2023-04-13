© 2023 MTPR
Let's Rendezvous in Eureka April 29th!

Montana Public Radio | By Katy Wade
Published April 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM MDT
welcome2eureka.com

Montana Public Radio is headed to Eureka for the 44th Annual Rendezvous Days on Saturday, April 29th. The Rendezvous Days is an annual spring festival featuring activities for the whole family to celebrate the end of winter and the coming of spring.

Saturday’s fair will be held in the Historical Village of Downtown Eureka, MT at Riverside Park. Stop by and see us at our booth anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to learn more about MTPR, get some free goodies or color with us.

Saturday's events include a car show, a parade and other activities for all ages For more information, visit the Eureka Chamber of Commerce page.

Help us celebrate the new transmitter bringing MTPR to the Eureka area!

Katy Wade
Katy is MTPR’s first Community Engagement Specialist, tasked with utilizing community engagement strategies to strengthen public outreach practices, facilitate community conversations, and build lasting relationships with our audience.
