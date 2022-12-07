Now hiring: Marketing Associate
We're hiring a marketing associate. The person in this role will develop and grow new and existing local and regional support by targeting markets, initiating cold calls, setting appointments, presenting, prospecting, proposing marketing solutions. The person in this position will also close sales with business owners, decision-makers, advertising agencies, nonprofits, arts groups and media buyers using a consultative sales approach. Find full details and apply here.
Position Details
- Position is full-time, 1.0 FTE, Letter of Appointment and includes a comprehensive and competitive benefits package including Insurance package, mandatory retirement plan, partial tuition waiver, and wellness program.
- Salary for this position is $45,000- 50,000 per year commensurate with qualifications.