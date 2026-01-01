Haunted Prom Halloween Dance Party – a benefit for Montana Public Radio

Haunted Prom Halloween Dance Party, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m.

October 31st, 2026, 7-10 p.m.

The Westside Theater in Missoula, 1200 Shakespeare ST # 2

Tickets $25

Get spooky at Montana Public Radio’s Haunted Prom Dance Party! MTPR DJs, Bryan Ramirez and Mike Steinberg, will keep the dance tunes rolling. Come dressed to impress for the costume contest, with a date or mysteriously alone! Drinks available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Montana Public Radio.

Tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/?show=363184