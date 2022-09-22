Featured arts & music events

Sept. 22, 2022

Shayna Steele, the legendary American singer and Broadway stage actress is performing all over our great state starting at the Myrna Loy in Helena Thursday evening at 7:30. Then, she’ll make her way to the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula on Friday evening at 7 p.m. On Saturday Shayna will be in Whitefish at the O’ Shaughnessy Center at 7:30 p.m.

Follow along on a mothers journey in a performance of Next To Normal at the Westside Theater in Missoula this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m.



Jam out to Trey Anastasio Band at Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner this Friday at 8 p.m.



Pick on your air mandolin alongside the Kitchen Dwellers at the Wilma in Missoula this Saturday at 8 p.m.

For more events happening in our listening area visit livelytimes.com

