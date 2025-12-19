On basketball, food, and family: Seeing the world through Matt de la Peña’s ‘Última parada de la calle Market’

Picture Book Picnicker Lauren Korn invites Matt de la Peña to talk about his childhood and to read his award-winning book, Last Stop on Market Street (G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers), illustrated by Christian Robinson and now available in Spanish!

About Matt:

Matt de la Peña is the New York Times Bestselling, Newbery Medal-winning author of seven young adult novels (including Mexican WhiteBoy, We Were Here, and Superman: Dawnbreaker) and six picture books (including Milo Imagines the World and Last Stop on Market Street , both illustrated by Christian Robinson). In 2016, he was awarded the NCTE Intellectual Freedom Award. Matt received his MFA in creative writing from San Diego State University and his BA from the University of the Pacific, where he attended school on a full basketball scholarship. In 2019, Matt was given an honorary doctorate from UOP. He currently lives in Southern California and teaches creative writing and visits schools and colleges throughout the country.

“They don’t go [to the soup kitchen] to get something to eat, they go there to help others eat—so they’re there to serve. And this is one little reflection on my mom. When we were growing up she said, ‘Matt, we don’t have money that we can give people struggling more than us, ‘cause we just can’t afford it, but we can afford to give away one thing: Our time.’ And so she would have us volunteer.”

Other highlights from this picnic:

“I feel like good writers, they’re good listeners. And they’re not even necessarily making up stories; they’re just translating all the stuff you’ve heard, all the stuff you’ve seen, and trying to find a way to put it on the page.”

“When I write about sports, I very rarely write about the sport itself, and I write about all the stuff around the sport, because to me that’s what sports really are—it’s this dance, or this music that you’re involved in.”

“My books are an attempt to celebrate moments of grace and dignity in working class communities.”

Matt de la Peña recommends:

Watercress written by Andrea Wang, illustrated by Jason Chin (Neal Porter Books)

Each Kindness written Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by E. B. Lewis (Nancy Paulsen Books)

The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend written and illustrated by Dan Stantat (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Alma and How She Got Her Name written and illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal (Candlewick Press)

The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros (Vintage Books)

Lauren loves pictures books, too! She recommends:

Last Stop on Market Street written by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson (G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers), now available in Spanish!

Carmela Full of Wishes written by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson (G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

Extra Yarn (HarperCollins) and The Three Billy Goats Gruff (Orchard Books) by Mac Barnett, illustrated by Jon Klassen

Julián Is a Mermaid written and illustrated by Jessica Love (Candlewick Press)

All the Ways to Be Smart by Davina Bell, illustrated by Allison Colpoys (Scribble Us)

Every Monday Mabel written and illustrated by Jashar Awan (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Mel Fell by Corey R. Tabor (Greenwillow Books)

Bathe the Cat written by Alice B McGinty, illustrated by David Roberts (Chronicle Books)

