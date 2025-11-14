Join Kelly Anne Dalton for a Picture Book Picnic at the Butte Silver Bow Public Library

Join Helena-based illustrator Kelly Anne Dalton and host of The Write Question, Lauren Korn, for a Picture Book Picnic, in-person at the Butte Silver Bow Public Library. This reading and conversation will take place during the library’s Storytime on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 11 a.m. This event is a collaboration between the Dear Butte writers-in-residence program, Montana Public Radio, and the Butte Silver Bow Public Library.

About Kelly Anne:

Kelly Anne Dalton is an artist, New York Times bestselling picture book illustrator, and storyteller living in the wild mountains of Montana. She’s deeply inspired by the beauty of nature and whispers of the past, and finds joy in creating elegant, enchanting worlds that captivate and inspire readers of all ages. When not bringing new characters and stories to life, Kelly Anne can often be found exploring the forested trails near her home or wandering through historic districts in search of inspiration.

Kelly Anne’s recently illustrated children’s books include: Beatrix Butterfly Wings It for Once and Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure (written by Maren Morris and Karina Argow), Tarot for Baby (written by Abigail Samoun), Princesses du Monde (written by Carole Bourset), and the STEM series: The Kitchen Pantry Scientist (written by Liz Lee Heinecke).

—

Picture Book Picnic is a project of The Write Question, which is supported by a co-op of four independent bookstores, encouraging a lifetime of learning through storytelling and conversation: Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana; Montana Book Co. in Helena, Montana; Fact & Fiction Books in Missoula, Montana; and Bookworks of Whitefish.

Funding for The Write Question and corresponding projects comes from members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans. A hat-tip to Humanities Montana for supporting The Write Question since 2008.

The Write Question and corresponding projects are productions of Montana Public Radio.