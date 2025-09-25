‘Buffalo Fluffalo’ author Bess Kalb to visit MT Book Co. in Helena, September 30

The Write Question host Lauren Korn goes on another Picture Book Picnic, with a reading and conversation with picture book author Bess Kalb, featuring the sequel to her bestseller Buffalo Fluffalo: Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo (illustrated by Erin Kraan, Random House Studio). Join Lauren, Bess, and friends Charlie, Connor, and Evie in a conversation about Bess’s bestselling picture books!

Bess is going to visit MT Book Co. in Helena on September 30, 2025, at 4 p.m.

What did Bess read when she was young?

Madeline written and illustrated by Ludwig Bemelmans (Viking Books for Young Readers)

The Nancy Drew series by Carolyn Keene (Grosset & Dunlap)

Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh (Yearling)

The American Girl book series (Scholastic Books)

Lauren loves picture books! She recommends:

Buffalo Fluffalo and Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo by Bess Kalb, illustrated by Erin Kraan (Random House Studio)

The Rabbit Listened written and illustrated by Cori Doerrfeld (Dial Books)

Chrysanthemum written and illustrated by Kevin Henkes (Greenwillow Books)

The Boy with Flowers in His Hair written and illustrated by Jarvis (Candlewick Press)

Extra Yarn by Mac Barnett, illustrated by Jon Klassen (HarperCollins)

Julián Is a Mermaid written and illustrated by Jessica Love (Candlewick Press)

All the Ways to Be Smart by Davina Bell, illustrated by Allison Colpoys (Scribble Us)

Picture Book Picnic is supported by a co-op of four independent bookstores, encouraging a lifetime of learning through storytelling and conversation: Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana; Montana Book Co. in Helena, Montana; Fact & Fiction Books in Missoula, Montana; and Bookworks of Whitefish.

Funding for The Write Question and its series comes from members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans. A hat-tip to Humanities Montana for supporting The Write Question since 2008.

The Write Question and its series are productions of Montana Public Radio.