Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson to visit Montana on their “Turtle Trifecta” tour

The Write Question is rolling out a picnic blanket children’s picture books!

With Picture Book Picnic, host Lauren Korn will be talking with picture book authors and illustrators for a short Wednesday segment on the Pea Green Boat. First up: Science writer Sy Montgomery and her collaborator, Matt Patterson, featuring The True and Lucky Life of a Turtle (Clarion Books, HarperCollins).

Sy and Matt are coming to Montana on their “Turtle Trifecta” tour! Join them in celebrating the star of their new book, a very old turtle named Fire Chief, at the following locations:



What did Sy and Matt read when they were young?

Misty of Chincoteague by Marguerite Henry, illustrated by Wesley Dennis (Aladdin Books)

The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be by Farley Mowat (David R. Godine; originally published for young readers)

Charlotte’s Web by E. B. White, illustrated by Garth Williams (HarperCollins)

Make Way for Ducklings written and illustrated by Robert McCloskey (Viking Books for Young Readers)

The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant written and illustrated by Jean De Brunhoff (Random House Books for Young Readers)

The Billy and Blaze storybook series written and illustrated by C. W. Anderson (Aladdin Books)

Lauren loves picture books! She recommends:

The True and Lucky Life of a Turtle and The Book of Turtles by Sy Montgomery, illustrated by Matt Patterson (Clarion Books, HarperCollins)

The Secret Life of a Sea Turtle by Maddalena Bearzi, illustrated by Alex Boersma (Roaring Book Press)

Follow the Moon Home by Philippe Cousteau and Deborah Hopkinson, illustrated by Meilo So (Chronicle Books)

We Found a Hat (and the rest of The Hat Trilogy) written and illustrated by Jon Klassen (Candlewick Press)

Mossy written and illustrated by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

Franklin the Turtle series by Paulette Bourgeois, illustrated by Brenda Clark (Kids Can Press)

The Fastest Tortoise in Town by Howard Calvert, illustrated by Karen Obuhanych (Candlewick Press)

Truman by Jean Reidy, illustrated by Lucy Ruth Cummins (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

