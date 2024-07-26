Why should I care about a small village in South Sudan? Why should I care whether it has clean water? This question began echoing in my head after reading A LONG WALK TO WATER by Linda Sue Park, learning about Salva Dut and the work of the organization he founded, Water for South Sudan.

Salva Dut

In asking myself, I began to ask friends. The result of that ask my last Children’s Corner broadcast did not end as I planned with favorite songs and stories, it ended asking and answering that very question. I can’t think of a better way to end my journey here at MTPR and continue to walk the path of my life.

My Last Children’s Corner broadcast, July 6th.

Sam's last Children’s Corner broadcast Listen • 1:34:59

Why should I care? Why should we care? Why should we care whether or not a small village in South Sudan has clean water? Why? Why should I care outside my family or my community? What follows are a few answers to that very question from friends and my daughter.

Salva and kids

Salva Dut Listen • 1:23

Salva says, “We are one world, one village, one family.”

Pete Hornbeam



Peter Dunne: “We are all human beings.”

Allison with sunflowers

Allison Dunne: “Because what we do for one, we do for all. It’s a law – action and reaction. We all breathe together.”

Marcia Dunn

Marcia Dunne Listen • 2:29

Elizabeth Erwy

Elizabeth Erway Listen • 2:07

Elizabeth Erway: "To care for others you have to invest in them, whether it’s something or someone, not only are you investing in them you are investing in their future, you’re investing in everybody they meet and we are really able to springboard off of that and create a strong foundation but I do think it is also important to bring it back and you have to be able to care for yourself before you can care for others … to not be selfish is important but you do have to bring it back and be selfish to yourself first and create that strong platform that you can then spread to others”

Bob Shea Listen • 3:33

Elissa, Jeremy, Keaton

Elissa Rowley, Jeremy and Keaton Listen • 1:42

Elissa Rowley, Director of Development and Communications, WFSS with Jeremy and Keaton

Tule

Tule Listen • 1:08

Achillea

Achillea Listen • 1:51

David Mills-Low

David Mills-Low Listen • 0:42

David Mills-Low: “I think that we have to if we are going to survive. We have to take care of one another. That’s the only way that there is any longevity in our species is by taking care of each other, it’s the word altruism as opposed to selfishness it’s thinking about us instead of thinking about me.”

Cindy Hockenberry

Cindy Hockenberry: We should care because like the song says:

“We are all earthlings

Spinning around together

On a planet of the sun....”

Refrain from

WE ARE ALL EARTHLINGS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Qnfh2K4Z_U

Songwriters: Compton / Moss

Corey McAtee

Corey McAtee Listen • 0:39

Josh Burnham Sam Manno and Annie Garde

Annie Garde Listen • 1:24

Sam Manno & Niles

And for me, Sam: I just do. I just do and knowing that is enough.

A new well being installed with Water for South Sudan

A new well being installed with Water for South Sudan

There are countless people to thank on my journey here at MTPR but in the final hour what lives on, other than our memories, is this and other web posts. I did not create them alone, they were created, over the years, with the help and guidance of Josh Burnham. Thank you, Josh for supporting my work of bringing to life thoughtful, respectful, and meaningful Children’s programming to life and to the web. -Sam