Kek Finds Sunlight When the Sky is Dark

WHEN THE FLYING BOAT

RETURNS TO EARTH AT LAST

I OPEN MY EYES

AND GAZE OUT THE ROUND WINDOW

WHAT IS ALL THIS WHITE I WHISPER

WHERE HAS ALL THE WORLD GONE?

Join us this Saturday, February 4th at 8 a.m. on the Children’s Corner as we begin our reading of Home of the Brave by Katherine Applegate.

Vicki will feature a concurrent reading of Home of the Brave on The Pea Green Boat beginning the week of February 6.

Kek is a refugee from the brutal war in Darfur and after watching his father and brother being killed and becoming separated from his mother, finds himself in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the middle of winter.

Our reading of Home of the Brave will air over the next 4 Saturdays on The Children’s Corner and on February 25th the author, Katherine Applegate will join us for a live conversation.

Applegate, is the author of Wishtree, Crenshaw, The One and Only Bob, and her Newberry award winning book, The One and Only Ivan, all which have been featured on Children’s programming here at Montana Public Radio.

Along with her husband, she has also authored the "Animorphs" series.

Her most recent book is entitled Odder.