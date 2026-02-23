MTPR Live:The String Orchestra of The Rockies: Music of Julius Beliczay and Leoš Janáček

Montana Public Radio had the honor of hosting The String Orchestra of the Rockies for a radio performance of the music of Julius von Beliczay and Leoš Janáček on February 21, 2026, live from the Recital Hall at the University of Montana.

Join host Tom Cook for an amazing performance, as well as discussion of the Next Gen program. Established in 2016, SOR’s annual Talent Scholarship provides exceptional undergraduate string students at UM with $1000 to advance their education and refine their musical skills. Chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, this prestigious award celebrates the dedication of young artists and provides opportunities for the next generation of young musicians.

The full audio of the live performance is available on MTPR's Youtube Channel, along with many other live performances and interesting content.

https://sormt.org/ - String Orchestra Of The Rockies

Host: Tom Cook

Recording and Mix engineer: Chris Moyles

Radio Engineer: Jake Williams