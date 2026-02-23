© 2026 MTPR
MTPR Live:The String Orchestra of The Rockies: Music of Julius Beliczay and Leoš Janáček

Montana Public Radio | By Christopher Moyles
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:03 PM MST
String Orchestra of the Rockies practicing on stage at the University of Montana Recital Hall.
Chris Moyles
/
MTPR
String Orchestra of the Rockies practicing on stage at the University of Montana Recital Hall.

Montana Public Radio had the honor of hosting The String Orchestra of the Rockies for a radio performance of the music of Julius von Beliczay and Leoš Janáček on February 21, 2026, live from the Recital Hall at the University of Montana.

Join host Tom Cook for an amazing performance, as well as discussion of the Next Gen program. Established in 2016, SOR’s annual Talent Scholarship provides exceptional undergraduate string students at UM with $1000 to advance their education and refine their musical skills. Chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, this prestigious award celebrates the dedication of young artists and provides opportunities for the next generation of young musicians.

The full audio of the live performance is available on MTPR's Youtube Channel, along with many other live performances and interesting content.

This program was made possible by generous contributions to Montana Public Radio from viewers like you. Thank you for your support!

https://sormt.org/ - String Orchestra Of The Rockies

Host: Tom Cook
Recording and Mix engineer: Chris Moyles
Radio Engineer: Jake Williams
Arts & Life
Christopher Moyles
Chris Moyles is part of MTPR's audio production unit, specializing as a
live recording engineer and producer.

