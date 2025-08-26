Join NYTimes bestselling author Chris Whitaker and The Write Question’s Lauren Korn for a live podcast taping!

Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton presents a live podcast taping of a conversation between NYTimes bestselling author Chris Whitaker and Montana Public Radio’s The Write Question host Lauren Korn at Ravalli County Museum on September 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. Chris is the author of the acclaimed mystery All the Colors of the Dark (a Read with Jenna Pick, Crown Publishing) and We Begin at the End (Henry Holt & Co.).

This event is free and open to the public. 20% of book sales will benefit Montana Public Radio, as well as any other donations raised during the event.

Chris will also be discussing his book with other bookstores on the following dates:

