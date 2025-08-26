© 2025 MTPR
Join NYTimes bestselling author Chris Whitaker and The Write Question’s Lauren Korn for a live podcast taping!

Montana Public Radio | By Lauren Korn
Published August 26, 2025 at 12:25 PM MDT
Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton presents a live podcast taping of a conversation between NYTimes bestselling author Chris Whitaker and Montana Public Radio’s The Write Question host Lauren Korn at Ravalli County Museum on September 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. Chris is the author of the acclaimed mystery All the Colors of the Dark (a Read with Jenna Pick, Crown Publishing) and We Begin at the End (Henry Holt & Co.).

This event is free and open to the public. 20% of book sales will benefit Montana Public Radio, as well as any other donations raised during the event.

Chris will also be discussing his book with other bookstores on the following dates:

  • 6 p.m. on September 10th: Country Bookshelf, Bozeman
  • 6 p.m. on September 11th: MT Book Co., Helena
  • 7 p.m. on September 12th: Fact & Fiction, Missoula
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
