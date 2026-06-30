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Colorado voters head to the polls Tuesday

CPR News | By Bente Birkeland,
Michel Martin
Published June 30, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

Colorado holds primaries Tuesday that feature a Democratic Socialist, competition for Latino voters and concern in rural areas by voters who feel left out.

Copyright 2026 CPR News
Bente Birkeland
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
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