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A new podcast explores what happened the night floods swept Texas Hill Country last year

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT
Parents and family of the girls lost to the recent floods at Camp Mystic in Kerr County hold photos as they are recognized after the passage of a Senate Bill related to campground and youth camp safety in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)
Eric Gay/AP
Parents and family of the girls lost to the recent floods at Camp Mystic in Kerr County hold photos as they are recognized after the passage of a Senate Bill related to campground and youth camp safety in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)

In the early hours of July 4, 2025, floodwaters tore through Texas Hill Country. The catastrophic natural disaster killed more than 130 people, many of whom were children away from their parents at summer camp.

And as the sun rose that day, revealing the scale of the devastation, one question kept ringing through the ears of those still alive: What happened that night?

A team of reporters out of The Texas Newsroom and PBS Frontline came together to answer that question. Over the past year, reporters spoke with survivors, lawmakers, residents, state officials and more to piece together the events of that fateful night — and what’s happened since.

Houston Public Media reporter and podcast host Dominic Anthony Walsh joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss “After The Flood,” a five-episode podcast series that dives into the floods that swept through Texas Hill Country last year, and how the area has recovered since.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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