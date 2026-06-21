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Recent studies show fathers' brains change after bringing home a new baby

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published June 21, 2026 at 6:06 AM MDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Washington Post journalist Richard Sima about how fathers' brains change after bringing home a new baby.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
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