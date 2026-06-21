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Big changes coming to student loans on July 1

NPR | By Cory Turner
Published June 21, 2026 at 6:06 AM MDT

Starting on July 1, the federal government will make some big changes to how student loans can be repaid or forgiven.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
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